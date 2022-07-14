National Economic Recovery Committee Reconvenes

The NEMO National Economic Recovery Committee (NERC) chaired by Dr. Osmond Martinez, convened, after a few years, the first meeting of the committee on Thursday, July 7th, 2022 in the NEMO Training Room, NEMO Headquarters, Belmopan.

The committee is chartered to assist with the immediate recovery where a National Task Force is required to channel and coordinate rehabilitation and reconstruction during the recovery. It is also chartered to monitor pledges grants and loans from the International Financial Institutions (IFS) which can quickly jumpstart the economic sectors affected by disasters based on the National Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis report.

Discussions were centered on national economic recovery preparedness and the requirements for the short- and long-term recovery after a disaster incident to restore government, individual/household and economic functions. All members acknowledged the importance of a unified and cohesive approach. The meeting also focused on improving broad economic development to reduce risks due to the impact of disasters.

Plans are in the pipeline to reenergize the national data framework, create a national emergency utility framework with clear roles and responsibilities, and seek and coordinate funding through programs to enable the national emergency economic action plan. The Statistical Institute of Belize, Belize Electricity Limited, and the Ministry of Rural Transformation will be invited to become members.

NEMO thanks Dr. Osmond Martinez and all members below who participated in the NERC meeting.

• NEMO- Lt. Col Shelton Defour • Social Investment Fund- Ms. Nellie Trench • Ministry of Tourism- Ms. Leann Garbutt • Ministry of Infrastructure Development & Housing- Mr. Tristan Usher • Belize Water Service Limited- Mr. Samuel Slusher • Mayors Association- Mayor Sharon Palacio • Ministry of Natural Resources-Mr. Troy Coleman • Smart/Speednet- Mr. Sean Duncan • Ministry of Agriculture-Mr. Gregorio Canto

