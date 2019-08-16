Security Alliance Celebrates 10 Years of Service in Belize and with the U.S. Embassy

U.S. Embassy Belmopan and Security Alliance commemorated Security Alliance’s 10 years of service in Belize and with the Embassy on August 1. Security Alliance has provided security services to the Embassy since 2009. Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Keith Gilges, the Embassy Regional Security Officer, Assistant Regional Security Officer, and Project Manager Paul Guerra, as well as members of the Security Alliance Embassy Guard Force were among those who attended the event.

Chargé Gilges delivered remarks, thanking the Guard Force for their dedication to keeping the Embassy community safe. Gilges highlighted the milestone achievement of Security Alliance and its partnership with the U.S. Government for the past 10 years.

The Chargé also presented awards to several guards for their timely response to security incidents and in recognition of 10 years of service with Security Alliance under the Local Guard Force program at the U.S. Embassy.

