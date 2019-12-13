Feeling the Christmas Spirit at The Island Academy’s annual Christmas Show

Students of The Island Academy (TIA) brought the holiday spirit during their annual Christmas Pageant on Wednesday, December 11th. Junior and senior students performed heart-felt carols, dances and a well-put-together play that placed San Pedro Town as the perfect place to spend the anticipated holidays.

Parents and friends attending the show were welcomed by school Founder Lady Dixie Bowen. She commended the teachers, staff and students of TIA for again organizing another spectacular show. Immediately after her remarks, students at the beginner level and infant one and two took to the stage. They performed dances and sang beautiful Christmas carols. Afterwards, they were joined by the class of Standard One who danced and sang ‘Santa is coming to Town.’

After a short intermission, the main event of the evening lit the stage. The drama, performed by the upper-class students depicted a road trip through different cities in the United States of America. Throughout the play, they took the audience to places like New Orleans, Louisiana, Florida, New York, Texas and California. The drama highlighted the experience of the travellers who were seeking the perfect place to spend Christmas. They portrayed the different environments in each city, from the French touch to Hispanic flair, to cowboy country, and the cold of the east coast to the sunny beaches of the west coast. They all seemed to have enjoyed everywhere they went celebrating the season holidays in the different forms. However, it was not enough and to fill the gap, the happy travellers gravitated to San Pedro in Belize, where they agreed was the perfect place to spend Christmas. Applause and cheers were loud for the performance as proud parents and friends commended the talented students.

Before the show wrapped up, the entire student body, along with Lady Bowen and teachers stood on stage and together they sang the classic ‘Feliz Navidad.’ Lady Bowen thanked the students and teachers for the grand presentation and the audience for always supporting the event. Everyone was then invited to stay and mingle and have something to eat and drink.

TIA wishes everyone a Feliz Navidad and prosperous 2020!

