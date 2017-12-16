Island Academy hosts its 22nd Christmas show

The Island Academy held its 22nd Christmas Show on Wednesday, December 13th. Parents, teachers, students and invited guests gathered at the school to view the spectacular show.

The program began at 7PM, with all the students marching in pairs to the stage. The first performance of the night saw a combination of the lower division classes singing the most popular songs of the season.

The last performance of the night was performed by the upper division classes. Their presentation started as a skit and ended as a musical. When the show was over, attendees got to enjoy tasty food and drinks while listening to Christmas songs.

Island Academy thanks, everyone who made this year’s Christmas Show another success.

