The Gallery of San Pedro Ltd Earns 2019 Tripadvisor “Hall of Fame” Award

SAN PEDRO, BELIZE Dec 22, 2019 – The Gallery of San Pedro Ltd today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for 2019, that’s five years in a row for “The Gallery”. Now in its ninth year, the achievement celebrates businesses that are consistently excellent – having earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience. “The Gallery” (as many people know it) has also won Tripadvisor’s Hall of Fame award. This coveted accolade recognizes businesses that have received consistently high ratings on Tripadvisor for five years in a row.

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2019 Certificate of Excellence, which for nearly a decade has celebrated businesses that have consistently received positive ratings from travelers and diners on the world’s largest travel platform,” said Neela Pal, Vice President of Brand, TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly recognize businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travelers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay, and explore.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

With over 2500 paintings, “The Gallery” offers the largest collection of Belize paintings anywhere in the country. They offer both Original Paintings or affordable HD Giclee prints on archival canvas in custom sizes. Enjoy a cup of coffee or slice of pie or fresh breads from their in-house bakery “Georgie’s Crust & Crumbs”.

