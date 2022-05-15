Belize wins Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice 2022 Best of the Best Awards!
Sunday, May 15th, 2022
The Belize Tourism Board is delighted to announce that several hotels are winners of Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice 2022 Best of the Best Awards! The awards honor destinations, activities, hotels, and restaurants, that are the top picks of travelers. Winners are selected based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers worldwide throughout the year. The Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best is the highest honor with award winners being among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor. Belize has garnered placements in several categories:
