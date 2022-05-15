Belize wins Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice 2022 Best of the Best Awards!

The Belize Tourism Board is delighted to announce that several hotels are winners of Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice 2022 Best of the Best Awards! The awards honor destinations, activities, hotels, and restaurants, that are the top picks of travelers. Winners are selected based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers worldwide throughout the year. The Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best is the highest honor with award winners being among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor. Belize has garnered placements in several categories:

Top 25 Hotels in Central America : #2 Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort, #8 Naia Resort and Spa, #9 Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums, #12 Las Terrazas Resort, #14 Victoria House Resort and Spa, #16 Hopkins Bay, A Muy Ono Resort, #18 Coco Beach Resort, and #21 Matachica Resort.

Most Romantic Hotels in Central America : #3 Coco Plum Island Resort, #5 PUR Boutique Cabanas, #7 Turneffe Island Resort, #9 Gaia Riverlodge, #15 Thatch Caye, A Muy’ Ono Resort, #18 Sleeping Giant Rainforest Lodge, #19 Matachica Resort

Top Small Stays in Central America : #2 Coco Plum Island Resort; #4 The Phoenix Resort, #6 Mystic River Resort, #7 Sirenian Bay Resort and Villas, #5 Turneffe Island Resort, #11 Pelican Reef Villas Resort, #14 Chabil Mar Villas, and #15 The Lodge at Chaa Creek

Top B&B and Inns in Central America : #2 Vanilla Hills Lodge, #6 Mariposa Belize Beach Resort, #7 Ocean Breeze Beach Resort, #13 Weezie’s Ocean Front Hotel and Garden Cottages, #20 A Belizean Nirvana, #22 Blue Tang Inn, #23 Ka’ana Resort

The BTB congratulates all award-winners! We also thank all our stakeholders for your efforts, service, commitment, and partnership in promoting Belize as a premier tourist destination.

