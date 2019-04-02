Tropic Air Wins The Travelers’ Choice Airlines Award in the Specialty & Leisure Category in Latin America

Tropic Air announces that it has been recognized with the Travelers’ Choice Award in the Specialty and Leisure Category in Latin America in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards for Airlines. This is the first time any airline in Belize has won any award from TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor awards the world's top carriers based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines by TripAdvisor flyers. These are gathered over a 12-month period.

"This award validates the hard work and dedication of the 360 Tropic Air employees who have exceeded our guests' expectations throughout their entire travel experience with us," said John Greif III, President of Tropic Air. "We are honoured by this award and its recognition is cherished. It makes us strive to continue the work of enhancing, investing in, and improving the experience for all our customers,” said Steve Schulte, CEO of Tropic Air.

To read TripAdvisor traveller reviews and opinions of Tropic Air, go to https://www.tripadvisor.com/Airline_Review-d10533105-Reviews-Tropic-Air-Belize

For the complete list of Travellers' Choice award-winning airlines for 2019, visit: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Airlines-cLatinAmerica

About Tropic Air

With nearly 40 years of service, Tropic Air currently flies over 200 daily scheduled flights with 20 aircraft to 15 destinations in Belize, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. Tropic Air now employs over 360 team members and will carry over 300,000 passengers and 425,000 items of freight system wide this year. It has two additional aircraft on order.

Tropic Air recently successfully completed IATA’s Industry Standard Safety Audit for the third time, after joining the program in 2015. In September, Tropic was also admitted as a member of the Latin American Airlines Association (ALTA), after meeting its professional standards requirements.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS