The Island Academy’s Robotic Team heading to the USA after winning first ever LEGO National Competition

The first-ever LEGO robotics competition took place on Saturday, January 25th in Belize City and saw ten teams comprising of participants ages 9-16 from across the country. Ambergris Caye was represented by The Island’s Academy (TIA) team- Island Innovators and placed first. Island Innovators are now preparing to compete and represent Belize in Houston, Texas USA in the world championship to held in April of this year.

The competition was held at the Belize High School (BHS) and challenges comprised of the Robot Game, the Innovation Project, and the Core Values. TIA’s Robotics class mastered the competition, claiming the top prize of the first LEGO tournament and the overall Robot Game award.

In second place was Team Teck Knights and Team Aqua took third, both from Belize City.

All participants were recognized in an award closing with medals, certificates, and trophies.

Team LEGO Lords were recognized for their Core Values Presentation, while the Innovative Project Award was presented to Team Mighty Eagles

TIA’s management congratulated their students on such a monumental win stating, “Congratulations to all of the students in Robotics Club, your dedication and hard work has paid off!” Coaches Teacher Scott Hilliard, Luis Galeano, and Mike Brown were recognized for guiding the team to the grand victory.

The first LEGO league is considered the most accessible, guided, global robotics competition. It helps students and teachers to build a better future together. The program is built around theme-based challenges engaging young children in research, problem-solving, coding, and engineering. The program encourages teamwork, discovery, and innovation, leading to more confident, excited and equipped students with the skills they need in a challenging and changing environment.

Since its inception in 1998, the first LEGO League has had over 320,000 students participate in over 98 countries. BHS’ Principal Jamie Usher, encourages all teachers to make use of opportunities such as this tournament to get students, especially young students, excited about education.

In July 2020, BHS will host a CITY SHAPERS Summer Camp for 16 interested students, ages 9 to 14. Interested persons should register early, by emailing to [email protected] On August 1, 2020, the 2020-2021 first LEGO League Season will be launched. Any schools interested in participating, email to [email protected]

