Still no answers in Noel Romero’s sudden death

No official report has been made available regarding the sudden death of 30-year-old Noel Romero, who was found dead on Monday, January 27th inside his room. Romero worked at a resort north of San Pedro Town and after failing to report to work, his motionless body was discovered by some of his colleagues. Police reported no signs of injuries to the body, thus, no foul play was suspected.

An unofficial report states that police visited the resort’s staff living quarters and observed Romero’s body on a bed face-up partially covered with a white bed sheet. Upon making checks on the motionless body, no injuries could be immediately observed. Romero’s body was transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Joshua Canul. The body was later transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City for a post-mortem examination.

An initial investigation from police indicates that Romero was last seen alive on Sunday, January 26th at a local bar north of San Pedro. Romero reportedly left the establishment around 5:30PM, heading to the staff living quarters of the resort where he worked. He was to report to work at 7AM the next day, but after failing to do so, his lifeless body was discovered in his room.

An official report on the cause of his death is yet to be provided by the relevant authorities. As of press time, a post-mortem examination had not been conducted.

In San Pedro, Romero’s close friends remembered him at a wake on Coral Angel Street. They said Romero was a friendly person and loved music. He was into rap music and had even filmed a music video on the island. His sudden passing is a complete shock to all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by a son, two sisters, three brothers and a host of family and friends.

