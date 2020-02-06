Belizekids.org conducts eye exams in San Pedro Town

Island children and adults benefited from free eye exams from the 3rd to the 7th of February at the San Pedro Lions Den, courtesy of American specialists attached to BelizeKids.org. The week-long eye examinations provide patients with information about their need for glasses or of any potential eye diseases. The non-profit organization has been offering its services since May 2017 by highly skilled professionals out of Stanford University in California, USA.

The eye test sessions have been conducted periodically throughout the year as volunteer ophthalmologists donate their services. The ophthalmologists not only provide examinations to inform patients about their need for glasses but can also detect health conditions in the eye such as cataracts, glaucoma, retinopathy, and diabetic complications among others. In the case that further treatment or surgery is required, the doctors then recommend patients to the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired in Belize City, where such services are available.

According to the project coordinator on the island, Consi Nuñez, pre-school and high school students along with their parents took advantage of the tests. Some of the major diseases that have been detected during these sessions include glaucoma, cataract, and retinal detachment. The most common problems have been Pterygium, far and near-sighted issues. Nuñez stated that for those who could not make it in this first week to get their eyes checked can do so at the end of February when another set of eye specialists are expected to visit the island.

This project continues to benefit islanders thanks to the collaboration of Belizekids.org, Canary Cove, Standford Belize Vision clinic, and the San Pedro Lions Club. Organizers also thank the local media and various businesses on the island. For more information please visit www.belizekids.org.

