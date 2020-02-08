Haven House’s 2020 Male Calendar now being sold at Travellers Liquours

San Pedro residents can now find one of the most talked-about calendars for sale right in town. Yes, the all-male 2020 calendar is on sale and all proceeds go to Haven House, located in Belize City. The non-profit started in 1993 and assists women and their children who are victims of domestic violence. They provide services such as emergency shelter, counseling, court advocacy, referrals and transitional living opportunities. Haven House officially launched its calendar in December 2019. The models are all handsome men striking a pose. Some of the models even hail from San Pedro Town! Josh Nunez and Caesar ‘Chumbs’ Torres are Mr. January and Mr. April, respectively. The calendar can be purchased at Travellers Liquors in San Pedro Town and cost twenty dollars. Travellers is located on #115 Pescador Drive, right across from The Greenhouse. All funds raised from the calendar sales will go directly to Haven House.

