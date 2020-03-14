San Pedro Town’s Little Free Libraries gets updates

With the aim to promote reading among island children, three Little Free Libraries were installed in San Pedro Town. The first was installed in the Escalante/DFC area on March 29th, 2019. The other two libraries soon followed one in the San Mateo area, and the final in the Boca Del Rio area. Little Free Libraries are small wooden boxes set up in public spaces used to encourage children to read and share their favorite books with their community. It operates under the honor system that you take a book, and you leave a book; this way, the content of the boxes is ever-changing.

Belize Bookworms, the team in charge of the Little Free Libraries in San Pedro Town, released an update via their Facebook page on Sunday, March 8th, about the current state of the literary initiative. All three Little Free Libraries are refurbished and restocked with books, so children from around the island have a wide selection to choose from. The broken door on the Little Free Library in the San Mateo area was repaired, and their book inventory replenished. Belize Bookworms encourage donations to keep coming in, as they’ve noticed books are not being returned at the rate they need to be.

The island team is accepting children and adult books. There are many ways to donate, such as dropping them off at Belizean Melody’s Art Studio at the end of Barrier Reef Street, ship used or new books to the Belize Freight address on their website, who have graciously offered to ship the books free of cost. You can also visit http://belizebookworms/donate to find out their shipping address. An Amazon book wish list has also been created, with specifics on types of books to donate, and other donation details.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS