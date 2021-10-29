MOHW deploys mobile health team to monitor COVID-19 protocols in San Pedro Town













A mobile public health team from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) is on the island throughout this week, providing COVID-19 tests at homes, educating people on the disease, and ensuring that established health protocols are followed. The team clarified that they are not part of the COVID-19 task force, which is expected to come into action on Monday, November 1st, in different parts of the country.

MOHW’s Senior Health Inspector Lisa Tillett, in charge of the Belize District, explained that due to the spike in cases and deaths on the island, they decided to visit San Pedro Town to see how the COVID protocols were enforced. As the high tourism season is approaching, Tillett said that islanders must follow the regulations. Some of their activities included visiting residents at their homes and educating them on the virus and general health. The team also tested people in their homes during their house-to-house visits.

Tillett explained that along with the police, they have been visiting different business establishments, particularly restaurants across town. They remind customers that no gatherings should be happening with persons from different households. They stressed to stakeholders that alcohol should only be served with food, and again, social distancing, hand hygiene, and mask-wearing are imperative for all patrons. According to her, if businesses enforce the rules, they will have no issues during the high season.

The use of face masks in vehicles/golf carts

The senior health officer advises all to wear their masks properly, including when driving in their golf carts. According to her, masks can be removed if you drive in your golf cart alone or with someone from the same household. However, if the cart is parked, the driver and passengers must have their masks on. They advise drivers approaching police checkpoints in town that upon being stopped, wear a mask. Tillett urges islanders always to wear their masks when in a parked vehicle/golf cart.

The mobile team will be on the island until Friday, October 29th. They plan to return the second week of November.































Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS