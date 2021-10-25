New testing site for COVID-19 opens in San Pedro Town for asymptomatic patients only













The Ministry of Health and Wellness has opened additional testing sites for COVID-19 across the country. On Monday, October 25th, San Pedro Town opened another testing area at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre sporting complex (Saca Chispas field), opening Monday to Friday from 8AM to 2PM. The services at this location will be for asymptomatic patients only. Persons with COVID-19- like symptoms will need to visit the Flu Clinic at Mar de Tumbo south of downtown to get tested.

Anyone who has no symptoms but has been in close contact with a person diagnosed with the virus and suspects they may be infected is urged to get tested. The method is rapid testing, and patients can wait for the results while at the Saca Chispas field. If this comes back positive, the person is asked to head over to the flu clinic in Mar de Tumbo, where they will be given quarantine information and medication.

The most common symptoms of the virus include flu-like disturbances with fever, tiredness, cough, loss of smell and taste. Less common symptoms are headache, sore throat, aches, and pains, diarrhea, rash on skin or discoloration of fingers or toes, red or irritated eyes. Severe symptoms include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, loss of speech, mobility or confusion, and chest pain.

According to Dr. Joshua A. Canul, at this new testing site, besides treating asymptomatic persons, tests are being done for those who need a negative test to travel within the country and those needing one to work. The site does not provide testing for persons needing it to travel abroad. Those requiring a negative COVID-19 test to travel out of the country must get one from the private institutions/clinics providing such service.

The tests at these sites are free of cost, and for the time being, they will be open for two months. However, if there is a demand, they may stay open longer. The MOHW continues to encourage people to get tested and continue practicing the COVID-19 protocols (hand hygiene, social distancing, always wearing face masks in public places) and get vaccinated.































Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS