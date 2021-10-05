Home » Health » Ministry of Health & Wellness Opens COVID-19 Testing Sites

Ministry of Health & Wellness Opens COVID-19 Testing Sites

Tuesday, October 5th, 2021


The Ministry of Health & Wellness hereby announces the opening of two COVID-19 testing sites. The testing sites, accessed as walk-in or drive-thru, are located at the Civic Center in Belize City and the parking lot adjacent to the Belmopan Civic Center in Belmopan. Operational hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.
These testing sites are for individuals who are asymptomatic and require a negative COVID-19 test for their employer or to access government buildings. Please note that no payment is required at the two sites.
Persons who are close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases, planning to travel, or are symptomatic will continue to access testing services at the Central Health Region or Western Regional Hospital.
The Ministry of Health & Wellness continues to encourage persons to get tested and to maintain the COVID-19 safety protocols at all times.

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Click to Donate

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Health
San Pedro Lions Club observes Diabetes Day
Belize’s Position on Tainted Corned Beef
San Pedro Lions Club receives check donation from Coon Valley Lions Club

Support Local Journalism

Donate Now