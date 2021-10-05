Ministry of Health & Wellness Opens COVID-19 Testing Sites

The Ministry of Health & Wellness hereby announces the opening of two COVID-19 testing sites. The testing sites, accessed as walk-in or drive-thru, are located at the Civic Center in Belize City and the parking lot adjacent to the Belmopan Civic Center in Belmopan. Operational hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

These testing sites are for individuals who are asymptomatic and require a negative COVID-19 test for their employer or to access government buildings. Please note that no payment is required at the two sites.

