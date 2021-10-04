Ministry of Health & Wellness Announces New COVID-19 Measures













The Ministry of Health & Wellness hereby notifies the public that in an effort to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the curfew hours have been adjusted. Effective today, Monday, October 4, 2021, the curfew hours will revert to 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily.

Until further notice:

Restaurants, saloons, diners and other similar establishments allowed to operate may offer dining-in services by reservation only, for no more than fifty per centum of its seating capacity, with fully vaccinated persons only; Restaurants that have proper ventilation or a restaurant that is an open-air restaurant, outdoor restaurant, or an al fresco dining restaurant that is allowed to operate, may offer dining-in services by reservation only, for no more than seventy-five per centum of its seating capacity, with fully vaccinated persons only; Churches and casino are to remain closed; Contact sports are not allowed.

The ministry continues to encourage all persons to wear face masks properly, maintain physical distance, wash and sanitize hands regularly, avoid crowds and to get vaccinated.































