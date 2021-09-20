New COVID-19 regulations go into effect today













New COVID-19 regulations under the Statutory Instrument No. 106 of 2021 come into effect today, Monday, September, 20th and will be in effect for two weeks. One of the new measures is a countrywide 7PM curfew except for the main tourism destinations-Ambergris Caye, Caye Caulker, Placencia, and Hopkins. The exception will also accommodate restaurants in these destinations, allowing them to operate up to 75% of their seating capacity. At the same time, eateries across the rest of the country can only offer take-out services.

The curfew for these four tourism hubs will remain from 9PM to 4AM, but it could be altered if COVID-19 cases in these areas increase. During these two weeks, under the new regulations, two Sundays are declared No Movement days. On Sunday, September 26th and October 3rd non-essential movement of people is prohibited. Exceptions are given to those seeking medical attention, purchasing medication, groceries, and fuel. There will also be exceptions for workers in the tourism sector that can operate as per usual.

Other measures in effect include the closure of churches and casinos. Contact sports are delayed until further notice.

As Belize continues to face the third wave of COVID-19, other measures still in full force include mandatory face mask-wearing in public places, social distancing, and proper handwashing. Anyone caught violating these rules can face a penalty of BZ$500.

In the meantime, foreign travelers to Belize must prove a negative COVID-19 test or undergo one at the Philip Goldson International Airport upon arrival. Currently, travelers to the United States must also provide a negative COVID-19 test done in Belize. Beginning November of this year, a negative test may not be enough, as an article in NBC News says travelers will be required to be fully vaccinated before traveling.































