Carnival Sunrise celebrates Line’s 50th Birthday with stop in Belize during Sailabration Cruise

As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s year-long 50th birthday celebrations, Carnival Sunrise arrived in Belize on Tuesday, March 8th. To commemorate the festivities, Carnival Sunrise shipboard leaders presented a celebratory birthday cake to local officials from the Belize City Cruise Port.

Carnival Sunrise’s seven-day Western Caribbean sailing is among the line’s 17 themed Sailabrations cruises. The special birthday sailing features a 50th Birthday Bash Sailaway Party, special entertainment and programming. On Monday, Carnival Sunrise met up with Carnival Breeze, Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Glory, Carnival Pride, Mardi Gras and Carnival Vista near Cozumel, allowing guests to not only celebrate with each other on board but also with the other Carnival ships’ guests. Guests also participated in the biggest Ship-Tok at sea, where the ships’ Cruise Directors and Fun Squads taught and led a choreographed dance inspired by Carnival’s 50th birthday. The Ship-Tok will be posted on tiktok.com/@carnival this Thursday.

Through April 2024, Carnival will call on Belize more than 180 times, carrying approximately 580,000 guests on seven ships.

Carnival will have its entire fleet back in service by this summer, completing an impressive and successful restart of its guest operations and setting the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry. Carnival started its operations with one ship from PortMiami in 1972 and has since grown into the world’s most popular cruise line with a total of 24 ships carrying more than six million guests annually and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities.

For additional information on Carnival’s Sailabration voyages visit: www.carnival.com/sailabration. For more information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS