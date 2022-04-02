HWPL’s online event highlights the need to work together for a peaceful world

To honor the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), the Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL) hosted an online event on March 25th supporting the peace-focused legislative declaration. As the world continues to monitor the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the online activity highlighted how detrimental the conflict is for establishing peace worldwide. The online session referred to the DPCW, outlining the right of all countries to state sovereignty and self-determination.

Proclaimed in March 2016, the DPCW proposes in its articles principles to strengthen the foundation for the prevention and resolution of the globally rampant conflicts. This year’s commemoration is observed under ‘Institutionalizing Peace: Building a Legal Foundation for Sustainable Peace.’ The presentations at the event this year emphasized the necessity for strong institutions, mechanisms, resources, and skills in the development and sustainability of peace.

One of the event’s speakers, Vice President of the Dominican Organization of the Study and Promotion of International Relations, Maximo Augusto Ancio Guzman, discussed how everyone is truly a lover of peace, but humanity must adopt a methodology that induces peace. HWPL’s Chairman Lee Man-Hee and key partners shared their efforts across the globe to create a peaceful world. “Weave peace into the very fabric of government, culture, and law,” Hee said. “All members of the global community should be messengers of peace.” The chairman noted that it takes innovative thinking and intense dedication at all levels of society and government to create actionable change for peace.

Over the years, the DPCW has garnered widespread recognition with 1.5 million supporters from 195 countries and national leaders. This year’s event created concrete plans to form cooperative public-private relations toward peace as a core value shared by all nations and societies.

The HWPL office in Washington D.C. in the United States is a United Nations Economic and Social Council registered organization committed to bringing about world peace and the cessation of war. The plan to achieve this goal is through a comprehensive legal approach to promoting peace, specifically by partnering with countries worldwide for peace education programs and advocating peace legislation such as the DPCW. HWPL believes in creating a non-violence and conflict resolution culture to achieve the desired goals for a prosperous and peaceful world.

