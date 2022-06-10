Belize reaffirms commitment to United Nations’ Decade of Action for Road Safety – 2021 to 2030

On June 6, 2022 , the Government of Belize reaffirmed its commitment to the United Nations’ Decade of Action for Road Safety – 2021 to 2030. Chief executive officers from the ministries of Economic Development; Transport; Education; Health & Wellness, Infrastructure Development and Housing; Finance; and National Security, along with a representative from the Belizean Youth for Road Safety, signed a proclamation pledging support for the United Nations’ Decade of Action to reduce serious road traffic crashes and serious injuries on the highways by 50% by the year 2030.

With loan funding received from the Caribbean Development Bank, Belize is executing its Second Road Safety Project using a multifaceted approach, including the United Nations Pillars of Action for Road Safety.

Road traffic injuries and deaths have significant negative impacts at all levels, as they place emotional, psychological and financial burden on families of crash victims. Unfortunately, as of April 30, 2022, 16 fatalities resulting from road traffic incidents have been recorded ─ an average of four per month.

Currently, the post-crash care system only focuses on the important short-term goal of saving lives, concentrating on physical recovery; however, little attention has been given to the mental health effects on both victims and relatives. To address this, the Second Road Safety Project, through relevant stakeholders, will also strengthen the capacities of key Belizean professionals working in emergency services and post-crash care by imparting knowledge and skills in psychosocial support.

The project continues to work closely with the previously mentioned ministries, and other critical stakeholders such as Police Traffic Unit, municipal traffic departments, Belize Emergency Response Team, the Pan American Health Organization, and other public and private stakeholders, teachers and community members, to reach its objective.

Road safety is everybody’s business! Continue to encourage everyone to promote good road safety behaviour as one life lost is one life too many.

