Queen Conch Fishing Season closes June 26th, 2022

The Belize Fisheries Department hereby informs all fishers and the Public that in accordance with Statutory Instrument No. 54 of 2012, the Honourable Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation will declare the Queen Conch (Strombus gigas) fishery closed at the close of business on June 26th, 2022. This is necessary due to the realization of the Queen Conch Production Quota for the 2021-2022 fishing season.

The fishing community is advised that all conch fishing activities shall cease as of this date until the opening of the next fishing season on October 1st, 2022.

The Belize Fisheries Department further advises all establishments and the Public to use, consume and dispose of all Queen Conch meat in their possession on or before June 26, 2022.

Any person or establishment found in possession of the Queen Conch meat after June 26, 2022 will be charged and prosecuted in a Court of Law in accordance with the Fisheries Regulations.

The Fisheries Department advises the Public to report any illegal fisheries activity by calling telephone numbers: 224-4552 or 223-2623.

