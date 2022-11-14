First-ever Dance for Kindness held on Ambergris Caye, Belize

For the first time, Belize joined a global Dance for Kindness event on Sunday, November 13th. The worldwide activity marks the start of World Kindness Week. Islander Rosemary Smith took the initiative to organize the first-ever Dance for Kindness on behalf of its organizer, the non-profit organization Life Vest Inside (LVI). She successfully held the event at the central park in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.

The initiative led by LVI started Dance For Kindness in 2012, with groups from across the world coming together to dance and spread kindness every year at the same time and on the same day. The event involves an activity called “FreezeMob and FlashMob” to one song. Those participating in the freezeMob held a specific kindness position to “freeze” in. Passers-byes could notice these unique positions, like helping someone up or embracing someone, that are usually in motion. While in the FlashMob dance section, out of nowhere, music begins, and everyone breaks out into a choreographed dance.

The event started in San Pedro at 2PM, with all participants wearing something orange. The performances attracted people to the park, who appreciated and enjoyed the activity. Smith was happy with the support she received for the event and hopes Dance For Kindness can become an annual activity on the island. She said the island version of the event should be considered an inspiration to other group leaders celebrating World Kindness Week.

The performances observing World Kindness Day are to look beyond boundaries, culture, race, and religion and inspire that we are citizens of the world. Kindness is the common thread that unites everyone, and through such activities, organizers aimed to highlight the importance of a peaceful and kind world.

According to participants in San Pedro, they enjoyed the dance activity and experienced the beauty of kindness. At the end of the event, all participants received their Act of Kindness card. To know more about the global activity and Dance For Kindness 2023, visit https://www.danceforkindness.com/.

