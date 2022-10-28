For the first time in the country, Dance for Kindness will be held in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye

On November 13, Belize will, for the first time, participate in a global event known as Dance for Kindness. This special event, held worldwide, marks the start of World Kindness Week. In Belize, it will take place at Central Park in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, starting at 2PM.

The event is organized by the non-profit organization Live Vest Inside (LVI), and islander Rosemary Smith represents it in Belize. Smith shares that after becoming a volunteer and fundraiser for LVI, she went through the training to become the Dance for Kindness group leader for Belize. She will be coordinating the event in San Pedro next month, and anyone interested in joining or wants more information can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/3NsT3Ff

When registering, there is a list of public locations. Select BELIZE, and after registering, the applicant will learn the dance tutorial and the official anthem song. In addition, Smith, the group leader, will reach out to provide details of the event location and rehearsals, among other things. If anyone would like to donate to the event, click here https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/4158374. The fundraising (global) will be used to develop and distribute free inspirational kindness films and curriculum to schools. In addition, LVI gives back 10% of the funds raised to non-profit organizations worldwide. As the group leader for Belize, Smith has chosen ACES Wildlife Rescue. Smith encourages those able to donate to do so and contribute to the good work ACES continues to do. “Wildlife conservation is dear to my heart and the reason why I came to Belize in 1996,” said Smith. “As a young student of Nature Conservation. Along with many people living here, I think the world of Christina Manzi and Chris Summers for all the hard work they do in rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals and raising awareness of very important issues concerning Belize’s natural resources.” Anyone can help by registering to participate in the global event or donating.

The dance

This initiative organized by LVI has been happening for the past ten years, and it is a two-part event-FreezeMob and FlashMob. What are these?

FREEZEMOB: Those participating in the freeze mob will be given a specific kindness position to “freeze” in. By doing so, it offers passers-byes the unique opportunity to notice the kindness moments that are in constant motion.

FLASHMOB: In this part of the dance, out of nowhere, music begins. Then suddenly, participants break out into dance. The dancing will be taking place worldwide, with participants dancing the same dance to the same song on the same day.

Smith invites all those dance enthusiasts to join the movement and make history in San Pedro. The event promises the magic that will spark the act of kindness. At the end of the event, all participants will receive their Act of Kindness card.

Save the date, November 13, 2022. Don’t miss it! To learn more about LVI, visit www.lifevestinside.com

