San Pedro Police Cadets participate in beach clean-up campaign

The island cadets have actively participated in activities, from supporting community events to raising environmental awareness and safeguarding beaches. As a result, on Tuesday, August 22nd, the San Pedro Police Cadets, under the guidance of Corporals Adrian Flores, Marleni Coye, and Police Officer Harris Gabourel, started a beach clean-up campaign with the first activity in northern Ambergris Caye.

They covered an area between Rum Dog Restaurant and Bar and the Casa Blanca Guest House in the Tres Cocos vicinity. According to Flores, much plastic and rubbish was removed from this beach area and deposited at a designated area readily accessible by the San Pedro Sanitation Department. Gabourel added that these activities organized for the cadets are possible with the funds they raised. The group recently held a bar-b-que sale to raise such funds and organize activities for the cadets.

Gabourel said drinks were made available throughout the activity, promoting the need to stay hydrated. After the beach clean-up, fruits and snacks were provided. More activities will be planned for the upcoming weeks to keep these young cadets active in the community in addition to their monthly engagements.

The San Pedro Police Cadets include males and females between the ages of 8 and 17. They follow the guidelines of the Belize Police Youth Cadet Corp (BPYCC), including appreciating diversity and individuality while identifying and developing potential youth leaders. The BPYCC guidelines also help cadets develop specific skills and attitudes that assist in promoting law-abiding citizens.The San Pedro cadets conduct community services once a month. Some of these include attending church services on the last Sunday or Saturday of every month, with churches rotated monthly. These youth participants also participate in sporting events, survival lessons, parades, food drills, hiking, fundraisings, physical exercise, like skills, and first aid. They also learn map reading, among other beneficial activities for their empowerment.

To learn more about San Pedro Police Cadets, visit the police station on Pescador Drive or call them at 206-2022.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS