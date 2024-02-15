San Pedro Sanitation Department starts clean-up campaign in San Mateo

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has embarked on another large-scale clean-up campaign in the San Mateo subdivision north of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. A large amount of rubbish, mainly yard waste, has been removed from key points in the subdivision. The campaign stressed the importance of keeping the island community clean and promoting a healthier, trash-free environment.

The first phase of the clean-up campaign took place from February 1st to February 5th. Before the garbage pick-up dates, SPTC recommends residents separate all green waste, such as lumber, branches, and debris, from domestic waste, including plastic, paper, food waste, and glass. During the clean-up, the sanitation crew noted that the improper disposal of garbage remains a significant issue in this area.

The collective effort saw the removal of truckloads of rubbish. Most items collected from the area were plastic and old appliances, both hazardous products that can threaten wildlife and spread toxins.

The cleaning crew hopes their efforts will make a difference for the San Mateo residents. Everyone is encouraged to do their part in keeping the area clean. Proper garbage disposal promotes a healthy environment and can lead residents to a healthier lifestyle. Irresponsible disposal can release toxic substances into the soil and cause harmful gases affecting residents’ health. Another impact of improper garbage disposal is that it can become a breeding ground for flies, mosquitos, and rodents, spreading diseases. Residents are always encouraged to separate green and domestic waste, properly bag garbage, and place it in sturdy receptacles.

The island of San Pedro has long had issues with improper garbage disposal, and the SPTC continues to ask residents and those visiting not to litter. The SPTC is optimistic about this new campaign and is trying to make a positive change in the community. Other areas that have benefited from the campaign are the Boca del Rio and San Juan Areas. The sanitation crew will now move on to the Ellito Subdivision from February 16th to 18th, the San Pedrito Subdivision from February 19th to 22nd, the San Pablo and San Marcos Subdivision from February 22nd to 25th, and the DFC and Escalante Subdivision from February 16th to 29th.

In the past, similar initiatives with Councilors and other organizations have taken place with weekend clean-ups to promote proper garbage disposal.

