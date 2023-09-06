Island students receive school supplies and back-to-school haircuts

The new school year has started, and thousands of students are returning to classes nationwide. The summer break that sees students preparing to return to another school cycle also includes the participation of local non-governmental and governmental organizations assisting the neediest with school supplies and even free back-to-school haircuts. This year, the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, the San Pedro Town Council, and other citizen-driven groups assisted island students.

Every year, school drives are held by different groups on the island to assist parents and ease the burden of obtaining new supplies for the new school year. One of the first initiatives occurred on August 26th when the San Pedro Town Council distributed school bags to students outside their offices. The distribution also took place at the central park, where more students and parents went to receive their supplies. The SPTC then scheduled free haircuts from September 2nd through the 3rd at various barber shops across San Pedro.

While that was taking place, on Saturday, September 1st, the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye celebrated their successful drive, Back to School Campaign 2023. The club is noted to have raised almost BZ$12,000, funding 200 backpacks filled with school and additional classroom supplies. These were delivered to four organizations: San Pedro Roman Catholic School in downtown San Pedro, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist Primary School in the DFC Area, Holy Cross Anglican School in the San Mateo Area, and the Hope Haven Children’s Home and Community Center.

The distribution of items and services ended on September 3rd, with the United Democratic Party in San Pedro assisting several students with supplies, such as school bags, books, stationery, and free haircuts. The activity took place at the San Pedro Lions Den. This group noted that educating the youth is one of the best investments anyone can make for a productive society.

All the involved parties in these initiatives wish the students a successful new school year. They also thanked all the donors and sponsors who assisted in one way or another to make this project possible.

