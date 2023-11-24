Belizean media personality Glenn Tillett passes away

On Thursday, November 23rd, the death of well-known Belizean journalist, talk show host, and social media commentator Glenn Norman Tillett, 64, left many Belizeans in shock. Tillett had been receiving treatment at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City. He was intubated on November 5th, and although doctors provided Tillett with the care needed, he did not recover and passed away.

The Tillett family informed his friends, relatives, and media colleagues of his status. His sister Karla Tillett shared on November 10th that they were extremely thankful to the Intensive Care Unit medical staff at the KHMH. According to her, her brother was in critical condition, needing round-the-clock care. Tillett suffered from renal failure and diabetes. While at KHMH, the medical treatment demanded a delicate balance to control his blood pressure, oxygen levels, and lungs. When he passed away, the Tillett family thanked everyone for their support and said that Glenn fought to the end but was called home.

Tillett had a long and distinguished career in the press. He served as the editor of the Belize City based Amandala newspaper, news editor at Vibes Radio, public relations officer with the Government of Belize Press Office, talk show host, and contributing writer with other media outlets. Tillett was also known for commentary on social media under his page/column ‘Between These Lines,’ which touched on topics involving politics, social issues, and health.

He openly spoke about his health conditions and the struggle with kidney dialysis and diabetes. Tillett campaigned for better access to affordable drugs and dialysis for patients in Belize in his last years.

The family said details will be released on commemoration so that friends and the community can bid the late media personality farewell and pay their respects. The Tillett family noted that those who knew and loved him will always hold his memory in high regard while trying to cope with the loss of his physical presence.

