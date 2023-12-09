Belize Government Lottery Sales Surpass Estimated Average by Over 40%

The sale of the Belize Government Lottery resumed on December 1, beginning with the Sunday Ordinary and Jackpot Lottery games and the subsequent drawing taking place on December 3.

While sales started out slow on Friday and Saturday, sales doubled on Sunday morning, causing the system to slow down significantly in the last hour and a half. Despite this, the turnout was overwhelming, with Sunday lottery sales surpassing the estimated average of $240,000 by almost $100,000 or over 40% when compared to previously reported sales data.

While the developers prepared for a high demand, they were not prepared for the record sales that took place, and as a result, the demand for the server load was higher than anticipated, causing the system to malfunction.

The Belize Government Lotteries Limited (BGLL) apologizes to those who were unable to purchase their tickets but is pleased to inform all players that the system has been moved to a much larger server, and every effort has been made to ensure that this does not reoccur.

Like with all new technology, it is expected that there may be some challenges in the beginning and sales distributors and sub-agents are still adjusting and learning to use the new system.

The BGLL thanks all players for their understanding and overwhelming support of the Belize Government Lottery. Boledo is back and bigger and better than ever before!

