GOB Cautions Against Illegal Boledo Lottery and Jackpot Sales

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment, which is responsible for regulating lotteries, has been receiving information on several illegal lottery sales. The ministry is monitoring these unauthorized operations, and action will be taken against the offenders. Only persons or businesses that obtain a license or have been appointed as an agent by the Lotteries Committee can promote, sell, hold, or conduct boledo lottery, ordinary lottery, or jackpot lottery.

Any person or business that conducts, hosts, or promotes a lottery that is not authorized by the Lotteries Committee is doing so illegally. It is also illegal for a person or business to alter a lottery ticket or sell a ticket that has been altered and is not in the form authorised by the Lotteries Committee. The public is asked to refrain from doing business with these persons or businesses that engage in such illegal activities and to report such acts that go against the public interest.

Any violation of the Lotteries Control Act shall be dealt with to the full extent of the law.

1. For the first offence, there is a fine of not less than $10,000, but not exceeding $20,000, or both such fine and imprisonment for a term of not less than one year but not more than two years.

2. For a second or subsequent offence, there is a fine of not less than $20,000 but not exceeding $50,000, or both a fine and imprisonment for a term of not less than two years but not more than five years.

