Boledo returns in December

The last time Belizeans bought Boledo (lottery) was on April 30th after the government revoked the exclusive license held by the Brads Gaming Group Ltd. After months without this form of lottery, the government announced on Thursday, November 2nd that Boledo is set to recommence on December 1, 2023, with the first drawing scheduled for Sunday, December 3rd.

The government lotteries (Boledo, Ordinary Lottery, and Jackpot Lottery) are considered in Belize as significant to the local culture and a good tax revenue source. As such, the Cabinet established the Belize Government Lotteries Limited (BGLL), a government-owned company tasked with administering, promoting, and selling the lotteries.

An official note from the government said that on June 12th, an open tender process was initiated inviting stakeholders to bid for the role of Master Agent. This post requires the agent to be responsible for selling lottery tickets for the BGLL. The government said that at the end of the selection process, the successful applicants were Nando’s Wholesale Ltd and MGM Entertainment Ltd from Belize City.

Under the Belize Government Lotteries Ltd., sales distributors will be responsible for the sale and distribution of Boledo Lottery, Ordinary Lottery, and Jackpot Lottery. The chosen respective sales distribution zones for Nando include its Eastern Zone in the Belize District, which consists of the Cayes (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker). At the same time, the sales distribution zones for MGM include the Northern Zone (Corozal and Orange Walk Districts), the Western Zone (Cayo District), and the Southern Zone (Stann Creek and Toledo Districts).

