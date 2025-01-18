The NEMO Warehouse to open in San Pedro this year

In August 2024, plans were announced to construct or locate a building in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, that will serve as a warehouse for the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO). This initiative is necessary due to the delays in transporting humanitarian aid from the mainland during crises following natural disasters or fires. According to Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez, on January 10th, efforts are underway to establish a NEMO warehouse on the island, with hopes of completion in the first quarter of this year.

Perez highlighted that recent aid sent to the fire victims in San Pedro took several days to arrive, primarily due to the limitations of barge companies. He emphasized that having a warehouse on the island would allow humanitarian aid to be stored locally and made readily available when needed. Additionally, this warehouse would also serve the Caye Caulker community. “When this warehouse is opened, the current location of the NEMO office by Laguna Drive will also be relocated,” he said.

Last year, the initial plan involved acquiring two containers to store aid temporarily, one for Ambergris Caye and the other for Caye Caulker. However, this plan was not implemented as authorities are still searching for a suitable area to build a warehouse. Perez emphasized that once a NEMO warehouse is established on the island, it will have the necessary resources. He noted that the facility is long-overdue, and the island should have this much-needed warehouse before the upcoming hurricane season begins.

NEMO reminds the public that their hotline is 936. The office in San Pedro can be reached at 226-4824, while the contact number for Caye Caulker is 611-6603.