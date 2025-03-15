What’s New: LIV Agave Beach Club brings a Tequila flair to downtown San Pedro

Downtown San Pedro is renowned for its vibrant commercial and culinary scene, attracting visitors and locals. With numerous options for shopping and selecting the perfect spot for dining and drinking by the beach, a new and unique eatery opened on Saturday, March 8th. LIV Agave Beach Club is unlike any other place in San Pedro, featuring a tequila-themed ambiance designed to provide a distinctive dining experience. Guests can dine in the air-conditioned lounge or enjoy an alfresco setting on the beach near the fully stocked bar.

The grand opening began at 5PM, with special guests arriving at the restaurant on Barrier Reef Drive at The Caye Hotel. The proprietor, former beauty pageant queen Vivian Noralez, who also owns the popular LIV Hookah Lounge nearby, welcomed everyone to this special event.

Noralez shared that “Agave” comes from the plant used to make liquors like tequila. She emphasized that this milestone in her career as a young entrepreneur marked the culmination of her dedication, determination, and a clear vision to significantly impact San Pedro’s gastronomy industry.

“I took my time with this project because I wanted it to be unique and special—not just another beach restaurant, but something new in town,” she explained. “I am so excited; this is a dream come true. Throughout my experience as an entrepreneur, I realized how much people love tequila drinks, which inspired me to explore using tequila in other ways.”

Noralez added that her restaurant’s concept is to incorporate tequila into its cocktails and cuisine, which features Latin American flavors with a Belizean twist.

LIV Agave Beach Club’s fully stocked bar specializes in hand-crafted tequila cocktails. The restaurant’s house tequila is sourced from the Xicote brand and another Agave product, Alipus Mezcal.

The establishment offers two dining areas. The indoor dining lounge is fully air-conditioned, providing a comfortable environment for gatherings and organized dining events, all while offering views of the beach and the Caribbean Sea. Meanwhile, the outdoor section includes seating areas on the bar deck and directly on the beach, making it ideal for open-air gatherings. The beach area also hosts live performances.

During a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, Noralez thanked everyone for their support and invited everyone to enjoy the evening. Guests included Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez, who congratulated Noralez on her achievement and encouraged the island’s youth to persevere and work hard for their dreams.

The evening continued with guests enjoying complimentary samples of Xicote Tequila, Alipus Mezcal, and Santa Carolina wines. They also savored cocktails and delicious appetizers. Serenading the evening was Steel Pan artist Alexander Evans, while Deejay Dev provided music for the festive celebration. Later in the night, attendees were delighted with a surprise performance by Belizean artist Stig Da Artist.

LIV Agave Beach Club is open Tuesday through Sunday and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant is also available for special events, including birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions.

To learn more about this new Tequila-themed dining venue in San Pedro, follow them on their Facebook page at https://shorturl.at/5pTfx.