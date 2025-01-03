What’s New: Sharkheads Poolside Bar & Grill opens at Grand Baymen

Located in the peaceful surroundings of the Grand Baymen Resort in San Pedro Town, Sharkheads Poolside Bar & Grill offers a unique dining experience that seamlessly blends local culture with the flavors of Cajun cuisine. Founded by the dynamic couple Troy and Cinda Terrebonne, originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, and Pensacola, Florida, USA, Sharkheads was inspired by their love story that began in Gulfport, Mississippi, in September 2019. After getting married in September 2020, they embarked on an exciting adventure to create a welcoming space for locals and visitors.

The concept of Sharkheads emerged organically from its beautiful poolside location. The name reflects the establishment’s lively atmosphere and playful spirit, making it an ideal spot for relaxation and enjoyment. The menu is a delightful homage to their roots, featuring beloved dishes such as gumbo, jambalaya, and shrimp & chicken fettuccine. Guests can indulge in these authentic flavors while enjoying convenient take-and-bake options for those who prefer to savor their meals at home. Sharkheads takes pride in utilizing local ingredients, sourcing fresh produce from nearby fruit stands and high-quality meats from local markets. This commitment not only enhances the flavor profile of the dishes but also supports the Belizean economy. The bar features local beers and spirits, further enriching the dining experience with a taste of Belize.

Community engagement is a core philosophy of Sharkheads. The owners actively connect with other local businesses, fostering relationships that enhance their offerings and create a sense of camaraderie within San Pedro’s vibrant restaurant scene. This collaborative spirit extends to hosting events such as birthday parties and weddings, utilizing the spacious poolside area to create memorable experiences. Incorporating Belizean culture into their menu is another highlight for Shark-Heads. In addition to Cajun specialties, they offer local favorites like rice and beans, stewed chicken, and ceviche, inviting guests to explore the rich culinary tapestry of Belize.

Despite facing challenges during the opening process, such as securing suppliers and navigating licensing regulations, the support from local authorities and fellow business owners has been invaluable. Looking ahead, Sharkheads aims to grow its reputation as a family-friendly destination where guests can unwind and enjoy delicious food in a welcoming environment.

With rave reviews highlighting their delectable burgers and wings, Sharkheads Poolside Bar & Grill stands out as a must-visit spot in San Pedro. It promises an unforgettable dining experience filled with warmth and flavor. Find them on Facebook at Sharkheads Poolside Bar & Grill.