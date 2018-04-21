ECI Development unveils first Marriott branded property in Belize

On Thursday, April 19th, the ECI Development group announced plans to bring the Marriott Hotels’ signature brand to Belize. During a private event south of San Pedro Town, the project was revealed as a 203-unit hotel, combined with as many as 70 branded residences.

In attendance were representatives from the Ministry of Economic Development, San Pedro Mayor Daniel Guerrero, Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr., Vice President of Marriott Hotel Brand Rahul Vir and other invited guests.

“We are thrilled to bring the Marriott Hotels’ brand to Ambergris Caye, one of the Caribbean’s most beautiful island destinations with famed access to the Belize Barrier Reef and dive sites,” said Michael Cobb, Chairman, and CEO of ECI Development. “We are particularly excited about the opportunity to deliver top-quality lodging and residences in this special place with a beloved global brand.”

The Marriott Hotel’s branded residential project represents a $43 million investment in Belize. The project will fuse old-world British charm, complemented with modern amenities while preserving the heritage and history of Belize. In addition, the development will feature first-class restaurants, a rooftop lounge, conference and event space, spa, fitness center, retail outlets and a dive center.

Tourism Minister Manuel Heredia sees potential beyond the jobs created. “The economic benefits will reach far beyond the physical property as owners and guests participate in water sports like diving and snorkeling, explore Maya ruins and shop for art, woodcrafts and other souvenirs. The ripple effect of their consumption, purchasing, and participation will be experienced throughout Belize.”

The Marriott Residences Belize Ambergris Caye is expected to open in 2020, with construction expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS