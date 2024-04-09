San Pedro’s Vivian Noralez starts her journey for the Miss Universe Belize crown

San Pedro’s entrepreneur, Vivian Noralez, left her island home on Sunday, April 7th, to compete in the national Miss Universe Belize Pageant in Belize City. The event, featuring ten contestants, takes place on Saturday, April 13th, at the Belize City Civic Centre, starting at 8 PM. The other contestants include Maryam Abdul-Qawiyy, Jasmin Rhamdas, Maya-Lis Wright, Monillee Aspinall, Shaenna Gilharry, Hailma Hoy, Fany Mejia, Myra Sibrain, and Mikayla Gongora. For those interested in attending the event and supporting Noralez, a boat has been arranged to leave San Pedro. To secure a seat on the boat, follow Noralez on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086654192290.

The beauty pageant has made some changes this year, allowing married women and mothers to participate, as well as any women interested in joining, regardless of age. These changes were announced before the 2023 Miss Universe pageant.

Before leaving, Noralez was treated to a send-off party at her LIV Hookah Lounge, attended by her friends, family, and team. Noralez shared with The San Pedro Sun how much she has contributed to the island community, especially to the young people. She has been preparing for this moment since last year when she participated in Miss San Pedro. She continued rehearsing and practicing until January when she started working on herself seriously and participating in training in Mexico City. This is her second time participating in the pageant, and she is confident she has all the qualities to become Miss Universe Belize. “I am resolute and determined, which I think will resonate loudly, not just in Belize but worldwide on the global stage,” Noralez said.

Noralez also runs The LIV Foundation, which has spearheaded pantry programs to help vulnerable islanders, including single mothers. The foundation has also organized picnics for young girls to discuss their dreams. Recently, she launched a business pitch challenge at San Pedro High School, which she plans to introduce nationwide if she wins. “The problem in Belize is not that we do not have talent. There are no opportunities for our children,” she noted. “I will liaise with different businesses through networking so they can be part of this business pitch project.”

Vivian Noralez is a licensed fitness trainer and a Vinyasa Yoga Flow teacher. She sees herself as a transformational leader and advocate for women in entrepreneurship. No stranger to pageants, Noralez gave San Pedro an international title when she won the Miss Petite Teen Earth International title in 2016. She was also the first runner-up for the Miss San Pedro Pageant in 2023 and previously competed in Miss Universe Belize in 2019. She thanked her sponsors for supporting her, including LC Distributors, San Pedro Town Council, the Honourable Andre Perez, The Island Jungle, ATM Hardware, Vegas Distributors, LIV Hookah Lounge, Chic Spot, Cheese and Treats, and Cesar Funez.

The winner of the Miss Universe Belize pageant will represent the Jewel in the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant, scheduled to be held in Mexico City, Mexico, on September 28, 2024.