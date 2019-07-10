Vivian Noralez represents San Pedro Town at Miss Universe Belize 2019

The highly anticipated beauty pageant, Miss Universe Belize is right around the corner, and the eight delegates vying for the coveted crown were revealed during a press conference at Bliss Center for Performing Arts in Belize City on Friday, July 5th. Among the girls competing for the Miss Universe Belize, 2019 title is San Pedro’s very own 20-year-old Vivian Noralez. The other contestants are Ryeann Smith, Destinee Arnold, Aarti Sooknandan, Tianney Lamb, Josselyn Cerin, Destiny Wagner and Markeisha Young.

Noralez is a born and raised San Pedrana, daughter of San Pedro High School (SPHS) teachers Alex Noralez and Sylvia Noralez. She is a graduate of SPHS and San Pedro Junior College. Noralez is no stranger to pageantry as she has participated in Miss San Pedro (2015) and Miss Estereo Amor Belize (2017). In 2016 she also had the opportunity to represent Belize in Panama and become the first Belizean to ever win the Miss Petite Teen Earth International title.

During the press conference, Noralez shared that it is a privilege to represent San Pedro and that she will give her best. “It has been three years since San Pedro has been on the Miss Universe Belize stage. I feel much honored to be able to represent us once again. It is a huge responsibility because I have a huge load on my back and a lot of weight to carry on my shoulders because I know my town; they love pageants, and they have been looking forward to having a San Pedrana on stage again,” said Noralez.

The new queen will be crowned by 2018 Miss Universe Belize Jenelli Fraser and will represent the country at the 68th Annual Miss Universe Pageant to be held in November; the location is yet to be announced. In addition to competing in the Miss Universe pageant, the new Miss Universe Belize will also travel around Belize working with different charities and take part in a media tour both in the country and in the United States. Belize was last represented at the Miss Universe pageant in 2018 by our beautiful 2018 Miss Universe Belize Jenelli Fraser. “One of the things that were very important for me was letting them know [the candidates], as soon as you’re revealed, whatever life you were living in the past; it is now over because you become a role model. But I trust and believe that they are excellent delegates,” said Fraser.

This is the second year that this organization has elected a beauty ambassador for Belize and continues to be led by the National Director Romeo Escobar, who is grateful for another opportunity and looks forward to crowning the next Miss Universe Belize. The Miss Universe Belize 2019 pageant will take place at the Civic Center in Belize City on Friday, September 6th. Tickets are on sale for $25 (general), $50 (reserved), and $75 (VIP) at any Pink Boutique outlet across the country, and the Belize City Civic Center office.

The Miss Universe Belize 2019 sponsors include: Digi Belize, Budget, The Sash Company, Dr.Mougles Clinic, Burn Box Food and Fitness, ZAARA’S Boutique, COUTER CHER, ETHNIC EARS store, Atlantic Bank Limited, National Institute of Culture and History, FORGIATTO, CHARLIE LAPSON Collection, Great Belize Television, Vintage, Tropicana Casino, Pink Boutique, RH Creation, Benny’s, Belize Healthcare Partners Limited, Signatures Flowers Shoppe, Wave Radio, J’adore Studio and Boutique, Santiago Castillo Limited, Belize Signs Limited and Smile Solutions Dental Clinic.

