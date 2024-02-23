Vivian Noralez to Participate in Miss Universe Belize Pageant

On Monday, February 19th, Miss Universe Belize Pageant candidates were announced for the upcoming pageant. One of the participants is Islander and entrepreneur 25-year-old Vivian Noralez. The other contestants include Maryam Abdul-Qawiyy, Jasmin Rhamdas, Maya-Lis Wright, Monillee Aspinall, Shaenna Gilharry, Hailma Hoy, Fany Mejia, Myra Sibrain, and Mikayla Gongora.

Noralez was born and raised in San Pedro. She is a self-made entrepreneur, licensed fitness trainer, and Vinyasa Yoga Flow teacher. She owns the LIV Hookah Lounge, VIVID Property Management and founded the LIV Foundation. Vivian sees herself as a transformational leader and advocates for women in entrepreneurship.

No stranger to pageants, Noralez brought home the title of ‘Miss Petite Teen Earth International 2016’ after representing Belize at the Miss Teen Earth International pageant. She previously competed for Miss Universe Belize in 2019 and was the first runner-up for the Miss San Pedro Pageant in 2023.

Noralez is excited to have the opportunity to participate in the Miss Universe Belize pageant once more and views representing her country as an honor. She shared that she knows it’s a massive responsibility because she knows her town, how much they love pageants, and how much they have been looking forward to having a San Perdana on stage again.

Ashley Lightburn, crowned Miss Universe Belize in August 2022, will crown the winning candidate. In addition to competing in the Miss Universe Pageant, the new Miss Universe Belize will travel around Belize, working with different charities and taking part in media tours in our country and the United States. The winner of this year’s top Belizean pageant will represent the country at the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant, to be held in Mexico. Current Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua will crown the winner.

The Miss Universe Belize pageant will occur on April 13, 2024, at the Civic Centre in Belize City.

