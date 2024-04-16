Halima Hoy is the new Miss Universe Belize; Ambergris Caye was well represented

29-year-old Halima Hoy won the Miss Universe Belize 2024-2025 title on Saturday, April 13th, at the pageant held in Belize City. The event occurred at the Belize City Civic Center, where ten contestants competed for the prestigious title. Among the contestants was San Pedro’s Vivian Noralez, who proudly represented La Isla Bonita. The other participants included Maryam Abdul-Qawiyy, Jasmin Rhamdas, Maya-Lis Wright, Monillee Aspinall, Shaenna Gilharry, Fany Mejia, Myra Sibrain, Mikayla Gongora, and the winner, Halima Hoy.

The pageant, held under the theme ‘Heave in the Caribbean,’ started with a red-carpet segment just after 6 PM, featuring specially invited guests, sponsors, spectators, and supporters of each candidate. The show began with each candidate sharing a bit of information about themselves. Islander Noralez proudly shared her ethnic background (Maya and Garifuna) and how honored she was to represent her island hometown, San Pedro. The island beauty queen also mentioned her community involvement and advocacy to inspire the youth to work hard and accomplish their goals. After the introductions, the first segment was the swimsuit competition. Each contestant graced the stage with poise and elegance, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

The crowd was entertained with live performances on stage while the candidates prepared for the next segment. When the ladies returned to the stage, each contestant delighted the audience with their glamorous evening gowns, considered the highlight of the pageant, as each beauty queen showcases elegance and confidence.

After another intermission, the contestants participated in the question-and-answer segment of the pageant. Judges quickly tallied scores, leading to the announcement of the top three contestants. After a short break, Sibrain, Abdul-Qawiyy, and Hoy advanced to the last segment of the pageant. During this part of the show, Shaenna Gilharry was recognized with the Miss Photogenic title.

The last part of the pageant before the winner’s reveal saw outgoing Miss Universe Belize Ashley Lightburn on her farewell walk on stage. After that, the winners, beginning with third place, were announced. The third-place winner was Sibrain, followed by Abdul-Qawiyy and Hoy. Hoy was declared the winner of the Miss Universe Belize crown.

Hoy is preparing to represent Belize at the Miss Universe Pageant in Mexico City on September 28, 2024. The beauty queen was born and raised in Port Loyola, southside Belize City. She is currently pursuing a degree in kinesiology-allied health. Hoy is a National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified personal trainer and a certified pre/post-natal fitness coach. Through her advocacy for health and fitness, Hoy hopes to provide knowledge and aid to underprivileged Belizeans in conditions like hypertension, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes. Her community outreach efforts include sponsoring a two-year-old boy in Bangladesh by providing him with medical and physical resources. She also donates school supplies to Grace Primary School and St. John’s Vianney Primary School in Belize City and toys to the Dorothy Menzies Childcare Center. She was also the winner of the Miss Universe Skin Care Cosmetics Challenge and will be the official model of the Miss Universe skincare line.

She said that she is proud of the opportunity to represent the country. “I am doing this for the community, and I will share the journey with them,” she said. Hoy was also grateful for some of the changes the beauty pageant made a year ago, allowing married women and mothers to participate. Hoy is married, and with this title as Belize’s beauty ambassador, she plans to expand her health and fitness campaign countrywide.

The San Pedro Sun wishes our new Miss Universe Belize the best in her reign and on the international stage in Mexico later this year.