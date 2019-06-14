Miss Belize and Miss El Salvador announced for Reina de la Costa Maya

And then there were six! The International Costa Maya Festival – Reignited committee is excited to announce two more delegates in the 2019-2020 Miss Costa Maya Pageant. Miss Belize and Miss El Salvador join Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico and Panama in the quest for the coveted crown which will be won on Friday, July 26th. The pageant will see a total of eight beauty ambassadors from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Panama vying for the title of Reina de la Costa Maya.

Proudly representing Belize at this year’s Reina de la Costa Maya pageant is Jenelli Shanice Fraser.

This 27 year-old beauty is presently a student in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in the hopes of becoming a Forensic Psychologist to assist in the efforts of understanding criminal behavior and helping with crime prevention. Having been able to represent her country internationally at the highest level of pageantry – Miss Universe, Fraser has gained a platform where she hopes to impact people positively about self-esteem, body awareness, and social issues while remaining true to herself.

Helping others who are not capable of helping themselves has become a passion of Fraser and describes it as a privilege and a blessing. For this reason, she strives to always be respectful, empathic and understanding enough of people’s situations to be able to educate herself to become a part of the solution for society.

Miss El Salvador is 5’5”, 20-year-old, Debora Raquel Guadron Rauda, who is currently pursuing a career to be a judge and is a full-time student at Universidad de El Salvador studying Legal Sciences. She aims to become a successful businesswoman and hopes to continue to help and better her country through her career and to moreover become a well-rounded individual to improve her defects on her journey.

As a self-dependent person, Rauda devotes her free time from being a full-time student to sell candy at the different departments at her university to pay for her studies and orthodontic treatment. She believes that the best gift in life is life itself as it has allowed her to learn to become a better person and to enjoy the joys of youth.

Miss Belize and Miss El Salvador are scheduled to arrive Wednesday, July 17th, along with previously announced contestants Miss Guatemala Nallely Paola López Juárez, Miss Costa Rica Lisbeth Valverde Brenes, Miss Mexico Monica Fernanda Hernandez Reynaga and Miss Panama Katherina Aurora Rios Cabrales. All eight participating delegates will be staying at the official Hotel for the Miss Costa Maya Pageant, Ramon's Village Resort. Their first official presentation to the public will be on Saturday, July 20th, during the preliminary judging phase at "Noche San Pedrana.” The event will be a street affair style, with booths selling food and beverage. There will also be games for the kids, steel band performances and a live band after the show. Everyone is invited to this free event.

The 2019 International Costa Maya Festival will be taking place at the Honorable Louis Sylvester Sporting Complex from Friday, July 27th to Sunday, July 29th. Tickets for the concert for Becky G are $150 for General, $200 for VIP, and $250 for Ultra VIP. Season passes are $175 for General, $250 for VIP and $300 for Ultra VIP. Pageant night is $50 and Closing Night is $25. For further information on the full schedule, you can visit the committee’s website at www.costamayafest.com or their office inside Oh Danny Boy Realty located on Barrier Reef Drive, San Pedro Town, or call 226-2180.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS