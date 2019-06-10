Costa Maya Festival Committee presents delegates from Mexico and Panama

Over a month away, the committee behind the anticipated International Costa Maya Festival – Reignited is excited to announce the delegated representing Mexico and Panama for the 2019-2020 Miss Costa Maya Pageant. Scheduled for Friday, July 26th the pageant will see eight beauty ambassadors from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Panama vying for the title of Reina de la Costa Maya. Following the pageant the festival will continue on Saturday, July 27th with Noche Internacional with live performance but none other than Belize’s punta king, Supa G! Supa G will set the stage for this year’s international artist, Becky G.

Standing at 5’6”, 25-year-old Monica Fernanda Hernandez Reynaga will be representing Mexico. A proud Industrial Engineer student who enjoys sports and being active as her favorite pastime, Monica believes that what is wonderful about being a woman lies in their capability of being able to strive for what they want and in feeling beautiful. Her passions focus on her participation in beauty pageants, modeling, and her career. To Monica, participating in beauty pageants has allowed her to live unique and unforgettable experiences that have also allowed her the opportunity to get to know some extraordinary people.

Representing the country of Panama is 22-year-old Katherina Aurora Rios Cabrales. A second-year student at La Universidad Latina pursuing a degree in Psychology, this 5’7” beauty is no stranger to the pageant world as she boasts previous experience in participating in the Señorita Panamá 2018 where she represented Isla del Rey. Katherina has also modeled for Physical Modelos modeling agency in her home country and is a strong advocate against sexual abuse. Her primary life ambition is to assist victims of sexual abuse by helping them reclaim their life without fear and helping them find the beauty in life again. Katherina describes herself as an organized and caring optimist who dislikes the abuse of the animals and people.

Miss Mexico and Miss Panama are scheduled to arrive Wednesday, July 17th along with previously announced contestants Miss Guatemala Nallely Paola López Juárez and Miss Costa Rica Lisbeth Valverde Brenes. All eight participating delegates will be staying at the Official hotel for the Miss Costa Maya Pageant, Ramon's Village Resort. Their first official presentation to the public will be on Saturday, July 20th, during the preliminary judging phase at "Noche San Pedrana.” The event will be a street affair style, with booths selling food and beverage. There will also be games for the kids, steel band performances and a live band after the show. Everyone is invited to this free event.

The 2019 International Costa Maya Festival will be taking place at the Honorable Louis Sylvester Sporting Complex from Friday, July 27th to Sunday, July 29th. For further information on tickets and full schedule, you can visit the committee’s office inside Oh Danny Boy Realty located on Barrier Reef Drive, San Pedro Town, or call 226-2180.

