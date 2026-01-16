Rising Demand Strains San Pedro’s Fish Supply

San Pedro is seeing a noticeable decline in local fish supplies, forcing restaurants and markets to increasingly rely on imported seafood such as snapper, grouper, and octopus. The shortage has intensified in recent weeks, affecting the island’s seafood-driven dining scene. Local fishing guides and restaurant operators report dwindling catches around Ambergris Caye, where tourism continues to drive strong demand. The issue has become more pronounced since the start of the year, with restaurants struggling to source fresh, local fish consistently.

Industry stakeholders point to a growing imbalance between demand and supply as a primary factor. San Pedro’s resident population and visitor numbers have increased steadily, while the number of commercial fishermen, most of whom are spearfishermen, has remained essentially unchanged. Overfishing, coupled with limited resource management, has further strained local stocks. One fishing guide explained, “As of late, fish like hog snapper, octopus, and even clams are being imported to meet the demand. There has been a lot of overfishing without proper management of the natural resources.”

Environmental factors are also contributing to the decline. According to the owner of Reel Belize, sargassum has contributed to declines in fish populations. “I have seen a decline in fish around San Pedro. I believe one of the factors has been the influx of sargassum we had, which affected and even killed off some of the fish,” the owner said.

Veteran fisherman Samir Nunez, owner of Belize Reel Excursions, who has fished around the island for more than 20 years, noted that fishing conditions have changed over time. “Fishing yields fluctuated seasonally, peaking in the mornings between 7 and 10am or late afternoons, influenced by tides and moon phases. Catches remain somewhat reliable for those who know the prime spots,” he explained. However, Nunez added that other challenges persist. “Poaching remains an issue. There are also fewer traditional fishermen, and fishing methods like beach traps have been lost as older fishermen retire and those techniques are not passed down, which affects fish supply.”

A head chef at Alaia Belize confirmed the shift being felt by restaurants. “I have seen a big decrease in the quantity of fish we are getting. It used to be seasonal, but it has gotten worse recently. I believe it’s because demand has increased significantly while supply has gone down,” the chef said.



Belize Reel Excursions’ owner echoed those concerns, noting that while supply levels have remained relatively flat, demand has grown rapidly. “The supply is somewhat the same, but the demand has grown significantly,” he stated.

Industry stakeholders warn that seafood imports may become more routine, driving up prices and prompting changes to restaurant menus. This shift could affect visitors to the island seeking fresh Belizean seafood. Without stricter fishing regulations, improved enforcement, or expanded sustainable fishing practices, local fishing guides predict the shortage could persist, posing risks to livelihoods, food security, and the island’s marine ecosystem.