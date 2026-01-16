DOE Introduces New Ozone Protection Regulations

The Department of the Environment (DOE) is rolling out a new environmental policy that may affect the importation of certain items, including refrigerators and air conditioners. The new guideline, titled the Environmental Protection (Ozone Layer Protection) Regulations, 2025, will be introduced in phases over the next three months.

According to DOE, the regulations form part of ongoing efforts to protect the ozone layer and reduce harmful emissions. An announcement issued on January 8th stated that the new rules are aimed at improving and strengthening controls over refrigerants, the gases used in cooling systems, which can damage the ozone layer if not adequately managed.

Under the new guidelines, businesses and importers will face stricter requirements. Anyone importing refrigerants or equipment that uses cooling agents must now register with the DOE for a non-refundable fee of $1,000. Importers will also still be required to obtain a license for each shipment through the government’s online permit system. In addition, certain older, more harmful refrigerants, including chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), and equipment containing chlorodifluoromethane remain strictly prohibited.

For households, individuals importing up to two units per year, such as refrigerators, freezers, or air conditioners, may apply for an exemption letter. The exemption carries a $25 fee and allows individuals to import these items without undergoing the complete business licensing process.

Some businesses in San Pedro Town have expressed concern over the new regulations. While they acknowledge the importance of reducing emissions, they view the requirements as an added expense that may ultimately be passed on to consumers. As Belize’s prime tourism destination, some stakeholders are hoping the DOE will engage further with the business community to explain the policy in greater detail and address concerns.

The DOE noted that public awareness activities will be conducted during the transition period. In the meantime, importers are being advised to contact the department immediately to begin the registration process. The DOE can be reached by telephone at 822-2819 or via email at [email protected].