Belize sets five-year goal to plant one million trees

Belize officially launched the Greening Belize Initiative on January 26, 2026, at the Green Belize Complex auditorium in Belmopan. Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño, Minister of Sustainable Development Honourable Orlando Habet, and other officials attended the ceremony, which featured an invocation, the national anthem, addresses by government representatives, and the unveiling of a new mobile application designed to track tree planting nationwide.

The launch signalled a national commitment to plant one million trees over the next five years, aimed at restoring degraded landscapes and strengthening climate resilience nationwide.

Opening remarks were delivered by the Honourable Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management, who emphasized the importance of collaboration among government agencies, non-governmental organizations, communities, and citizens. “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now,” Habet said, underscoring the role of forests in protecting against storms, supporting livelihoods, and preserving biodiversity.

Acting Chief Forest Officer John Pinelo outlined the initiative’s key objectives, including piloting forest incentive programmes in the Belize River Watershed and advancing revisions to the Forest Act. A demonstration of the Greening Belize mobile app followed, allowing individuals and organizations to log tree-planting activities. Officials indicated that the app will be available through major app stores in the coming weeks.

The initiative builds on existing national and international commitments, including the Belize National Landscape Restoration Strategy, Nationally Determined Contributions, and pledges under the Bonn Challenge to restore more than 286,000 acres of degraded land. While the Forest Department has long been engaged in restoration efforts, including community forestry and mangrove replanting, officials noted that increasing forest loss due to wildfires has necessitated a scaled-up, coordinated response.

Prime Minister Briceño symbolically planted a tree during the ceremony and encouraged widespread participation. “I hope that other people will follow the example and take up this initiative,” he said. “It’s a very good initiative and something that’s really needed—that we plant more trees in Belize.” Minister Habet echoed the call to action, stating, “No ministry, no programme, and no budget can plant a million trees alone,” and urged involvement from schools, farmers, community groups, and the private sector.

Supported by the United Nations Development Programme and the Global Environment Facility, the Greening Belize Initiative also includes a BZ$900,000 microfinancing window administered through Belize Enterprise for Sustainable Technology (BEST) and the Community Baboon Sanctuary. The funding will support community-led restoration projects and eco-tourism initiatives.

By 2030, the programme aims to enhance carbon sequestration, empower local communities, strengthen environmental policy, and restore areas affected by wildfires, while contributing to national biodiversity and sustainable livelihood goals.