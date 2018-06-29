Stabbing incident leaves 1 man injured

On Friday, June 29th at around 5:30AM the San Pedro Police responded to a stabbing incident involving 35-year-old Marlon Escobar. The resident of Tarpon Street, San Pedro Town, received two stab wounds to the left side of his back, two to the right side of his back and one to his left chest.

According to the police report, Escobar arrived at the San Pedro Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II at around 12:43am. He was treated and later air lifted to KHMH about around 2AM. The attending doctor informed the Police that he forgot to alert officers on the matter prior to and after air lift.

The Police have formally launched an investigation into this incident and The San Pedro Sun any further details as they become available.

