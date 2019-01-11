One person detained for the death of San Pedro police officer Alfonso Guy

San Pedro Police have one person in custody following the death of an officer attached to the San Pedro Police Formation, Corporal Alfonso Guy. The police officer was fatally shot with his own police-issued weapon to the mid-section of his body and the back of his head after midnight on Friday, January 11th inside his room. Guy was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was stabilized and later airlifted to Belize City. Guy succumbed to his injuries around 2:30AM while undergoing treatment at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH).

Police are now conducting an aggressive investigation into the incident, however, the circumstances of Guy’s death are still not clear. According to an unofficial report, at about 12:30AM, Guy was inside his apartment/room located in the San Juan Area along with a friend. His friend began playing with Guy’s black Bersa Brand .9mm firearm and allegedly pulled the trigger causing the firearm to go off, causing the fatal injuries to the officer.

San Pedro police then took Guy to the Polyclinic, where his condition was diagnosed as critical. He later succumbed to his injuries at the KHMH.

According to a reliable witness, the suspected shooter was detained at 4AM. Police positively identified him after reviewing security surveillance footage from a nearby business establishment.

The San Pedro Sun will continue following this developing story.

