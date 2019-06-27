San Pedro residents Melvin Montesino and Silverio Cal still missing

Despite continuous searches, San Pedro residents 26-year-old Melvin Montesino, and 26-year-old Silverio Cal have not been found. Both men were reported missing on Thursday, June 13th after they headed to the north side of Ambergris Caye via motorcycle.

According to the official police report, Cal and Montesino both departed their homes in town en-route to the northern coast of Ambergris Caye on Thursday, June 13th around 9PM, after they received a phone call, and since then, have not been heard from or seen again. Days of searches have been conducted by family members and police officers in the area where they were last seen. On Friday, June 14th, police officers reported that they found a motorcycle helmet, slippers, and a mirror, suspected to be from a motorcycle, on the northern beach.

Assistant Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, Officer in Charge of the Central Intelligence Branch, Eastern Division, stated that he could not confirm if Cal and Montesino are dead. “Up to now, there is no indication to suggest that they are dead, and we still have the hope that they are alive. That’s why the mother of the other person, Silverio Cal, came from Punta Gorda and reported him missing.”

Police have not confirmed speculations that the men may have been killed as a result of their alleged involvement in illicit activities, and are simply continuing the search for the missing men. “The family members and the police have organized several searches. The information they received was that [Montesino] went to the north side of San Pedro, so family members and police searched between eleven and fourteen miles north of San Pedro, which has proved fruitless,” said ASP Cowo. “[Montesino] is the manager of an apartment building, [and friends of his from the complex say] he left from there on Thursday night, along with another male person, Cal. There is no indication that they went there for any function or any business. All we understand is that he had received a call and he told them that he was going.”

The San Pedro Police Department is working arduously in locating Cal and Montesino. Any person that may have information that could lead to the location of Cal and Montesino can visit the station on Pescador Drive or call 206-2022. Tips will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers Belize can also be called anonymously: 0-800-922-8477.

