Two detained following the death of American citizen Jennifer Griffith

San Pedro Police have detained two individuals in connection with the death of Jennifer Lynn Griffith, a 46-year-old American national residing on the island. Griffith was hit in the head with a conch shell during an altercation on Saturday, April 6th, which resulted in her death.

According to an official police report, on Sunday, at approximately 7PM, Griffith and her common-law partner were socializing at a bar located ten miles north of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, when an altercation broke out between them and an establishment employee. During the altercation, conch shells were thrown, and one hit Griffith in the back of her head.

Griffith was taken to the Ambergris Hope Hospital in downtown San Pedro, where she arrived at around 8:40PM. While her injuries were being treated, the doctor observed a fracture and referred her for an X-ray and CT Scan test. However, Griffith refused and discharged herself from the hospital. According to the report, later that night, she returned to the hospital, where she was treated again and decided to go home.

On Sunday at 10:30 AM, Griffith was rushed to the hospital by the Rickilee Rescue and Response medical team but was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:33AM. Her body awaits a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Police have detained a 34-year-old male tour guide and a 30-year-old female cook, both residing in northern Ambergris Caye, in connection with the incident. The police investigation is ongoing.

Griffith’s death has shocked many who knew her. She is remembered as a loving and active member of the island. The community condemns this type of violent behavior and hopes that those responsible are held accountable.

The San Pedro Sun will continue following this developing story and provide more information as it becomes available.