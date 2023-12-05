Retired San Pedro teacher Alex Nuñez charged with Obtaining Property by Deception

A well-known former San Pedro high school teacher, 52-year-old Alex Nuñez, is facing several charges of Obtaining Property by Deception. Nuñez was formally arrested and charged on Monday, December 4th, after several reports were filed against him for the offense. He was granted bail, met it, and was released.

Nuñez is to report to the police station weekly and ordered to surrender any traveling documents. He was first served with four counts of Obtaining Property by Deception. But by Tuesday, December 5th, these increased to nine as more complainants visited the San Pedro Police Station to register their reports against the former teacher. Over the years, Nuñez has been accused of fraud, such as land transactions, reportedly swindling people out of thousands of dollars. According to police, some charges may not stand in court due to the barred statute.

Nuñez, who in the 2003 Municipal Elections ran for Mayor under the People’s United Party, is considered very community-oriented, portraying himself as a role model. But after failing to win the municipal election, the first noted fraudulent report happened in 2006, when Nuñez had used a land certificate of a lot sold to someone else to secure a loan and defaulted on it.

Three years later, reports indicate that police sought Nuñez for reportedly swindling a Corozal man over a land transaction for a piece of land at Turneffe. Police reported the case as Forgery as the complainant said he never received funds from Nuñez for the property. Despite these accusations, Nuñez remained out of conviction and even became the PUP San Pedro Chairman in 2010, even though other residents have come forward to file more reports against the former educator.

In December 2022, Nuñez was the San Pedro Branch Manager of the Belize Marketing and Development Corporation (BMDC). The facility, located on Pescador Drive, is a store promoting and selling Belizean products such as jam, jellies, pepper sauces, honey, crafts, cooking oils, ointments, rice, sugar, local sweets, seasonings, alcoholic beverages, vegetables, dairy products, meats, and other items made in Belize by Belizean entrepreneurs.

However, months later, Nuñez was no longer at BMDC, and his whereabouts were unknown. In June of this year, a wanted poster was shared on social media stating that the Belize Police Department was looking for him for the investigation of Obtaining Property by Deception.

