Doctor Love: Tired Tourism Worker

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve lived on Ambergris Caye for over ten years and work in the tourism industry. Lately, I’ve been feeling conflicted. I’m grateful that visitors keep our island economy alive, but I also think that the constant noise, traffic, and higher prices are killing the appeal. I love San Pedro and I know there are other long term visitors that also do, but I wonder if they like me miss the peaceful island it used to be. How do I find balance between appreciating what tourism brings and not resenting how much it’s changed our community? /s/ Tired Tourism Worker

Dear Tired Tourism Worker,

So many of us feel the ache of loving this Island and disappointment of all that has negatively changed. It’s like watching an old friend grow into someone you don’t always recognize. There’s no shame in that. Gratitude and frustration can live side by side one doesn’t cancel the other out.

To find balance find moments that remind you of what’s still sacred here. Take early walks when the island is still. Support the small local spots that keep the community heartbeat alive.

Remember, the island’s spirit isn’t gone it’s just layered now. Sometimes you have to look beneath the noise to find it again. And when you do, it’ll remind you why you stayed. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My husband and I both have steady jobs in San Pedro, yet we can’t seem to find anywhere affordable to live. Every apartment or house we look at is either already rented to tourists or priced far beyond what locals can afford. We’ve even thought about moving inland, but our work and families are here. It’s frustrating to see so many new developments, yet hardly any space for regular working people. How do we keep hope alive when it feels like there’s no room left for us on our own island? /s/ Priced Out in Paradise

Dear Priced Out in Paradise,

It’s painful when home starts to feel like it’s slipping out of reach. What you’re describing isn’t just an economic struggle it’s an emotional one. You’re right to feel disheartened, because it’s not just about rent, it’s about belonging.

Don’t lose sight of the fact that this island runs because of people like you. Without its working families, San Pedro loses its soul. Talk to others in your situation there’s power in unity. Communities have found creative ways forward: shared spaces, co-renting, local cooperatives, even advocacy for affordable housing. Change often begins when enough voices speak together.

Keep hope alive by holding onto what can’t be priced the roots, friendships, and memories that no development can buy. You belong here, even if it feels like the island is forgetting that right now. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, but I feel ashamed to admit that I’m having trouble feeling excited or enjoying this new chapter. Everyone keeps telling me this should be the happiest time of my life, but instead I feel numb, tired, and sometimes even angry for no reason. My partner tries to help, but I feel guilty for not feeling the joy everyone talks about. On top of that, I keep thinking rationally about the economy and how expensive everything, diapers, doctor visits, rent, and it makes me feel even more overwhelmed by the challenges that come with raising a child. I’m scared something is wrong with me. How do I start enjoying these moments when right now, I just feel lost? /s/ New Mom

Dear New Mom,

What you’re feeling doesn’t make you broken it makes you human. Motherhood is a profound shift, not just in your body but in your spirit. Society tells new moms to glow with joy, but it forgets that transformation also brings exhaustion, fear, and deep vulnerability.

Please don’t carry this alone. Talk to someone a doctor, counselor, or even another mother who’s been through this. Postpartum depression is real, and seeking help is a sign of strength, not failure.

Start small. Try to find one gentle moment each day that feels real your baby’s breathing, a cup of tea, sunlight through the window. Let go of the pressure to “enjoy every second.” Healing doesn’t come from forcing joy; it comes from allowing yourself to feel, rest, and be held by others when you need it.

You’re not lost, dear one you’re just finding your way through a new kind of love. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]