Isla Bonita Elementary School host Open Day

Isla Bonita Elementary School held its annual Open Day Fair under the theme “Through Education a Healthy You, a Healthy Nation” on Friday, February 23rd. The event saw the display of various health-related booths which included: HIV/ AIDS, Sexually Transmitted Infections, drug abuse, child abuse, rights of a child and alcohol abuse.

Each booth consisted of charts, flyers and informative presentations facilitated by the upper division students of the school. If attendees listened carefully during the presentation they had the chance to win prizes at the end through games and fun quizzes. “Health and Family Life Education (H.F.L.E) is part of the school curriculum. All these topics that the students are presenting on fall under sexuality and health. The purpose of this is to teach the children that these things exist in our environment and they need to be educated,” said organizer of the event and H.F.L.E teacher, Sharon Hazel.

Isla Bonita Elementary School thanks, everyone that attended and made the day a success. The school is already gearing up for next year’s event.

